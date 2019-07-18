Miss Mississippi Homecoming set Aug. 4, Hattiesburg Train Depot

Newly-crowned Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Heyer of Hattiesburg will be honored with a Homecoming reception from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Train Depot (308 Newman Street) in downtown Hattiesburg.

The reception is open to the public. During the event, the new titleholder will be taking pictures, signing autographs and visiting with guests. Light refreshments will be served. Hyer plans to speak at about 2:30 p.m.

Contestants who finished the state pageant in the Top 15 have also been invited. They will also be taking photos and signing autographs.

Former Miss Mississippis who live in the area, and there are quite a few, have also been invited to attend. In fact, Hyer’s winning this year’s pageant gave Hattiesburg the top spot for most pageant winners.

Hyer is busy in her new job making appearances around the state and preparing for the Miss America Pageant. A time, date and location have not yet been released for the national pageant, but it will air on NBC.

Hyer, who won the title while serving as Miss Riverbend.

“I cannot wait to be back in the Hub City to see everyone who has cheered me on throughout my three-year journey of becoming Miss Mississippi,” Hyer said in an earlier interview with The PineBelt NEWS.

Later in the year, when a new Miss Riverbend is crowned, Hyer will serve as emcee for the competition (where the next Miss Greenville, Miss Delta, and Miss Delta Crossroads will also be crowned). There will also be an autograph party as Miss Mississippi the same weekend, so Hyer can also return “home” to the place where this year began for her.