Appreciation dinner to honor Pine Belt law enforcement

Pine Belt law enforcement officers will be honored tonight at the fourth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner. The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center, 962 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg.

The dinner is hosted by Hattiesburg Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Clinic.

Law enforcement officers from local agencies are invited to attend, including Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Hattiesburg Police Department, Purvis Police Department, Petal Police Department, USM Police Department, Forrest General Hospital Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop J division.

The officers will be treated to a meal, catered by Mack’s on the River. Every officer in attendance will receive a special gift and be registered for door prizes.

“Given the recent losses in Mississippi’s law enforcement community, now more than ever we must recognize those who work bravely to keep us safe,” said Francis Findley, event organizer whose son is an officer in Forrest County. “Many of our employees at Hattiesburg Clinic have family members or friends in law enforcement, so it’s very important to us that we show our local law enforcement they’re appreciated.”

“As we recognize and honor area law enforcement at this year’s event, we will also remember in our thoughts and prayers the families of those officers who have been lost in the line of duty.”

Businesses that are sponsoring or have donated to the event include Farris Brothers, Inc.; American Graphics; Lowe’s; Coca-Cola of Hattiesburg; Forrest County Board of Supervisors; James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center; Wal-Mart; Hattiesburg Clinic Optical Shop; Home Depot; Flauthau’s Fine Foods; Harbor Freight, and others.

For more information, contact Frances Findley at (601) 268-5794.