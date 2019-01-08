Tuesday election to include large number of races

Voters in Forrest and Lamar counties will be joining others from across the state on Tuesday to cast votes in the Democratic and Republican party primaries.

Polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. throughout the day. Voters may cast a vote for either Democratic or Republican candidates during the primary election, but not both. Party candidates are listed in separate ballots.

During the general election on Nov. 5, voters may choose to vote for candidates from any party.

If no candidates in any particular race garner 50 percent of the vote plus one vote, runoff elections will be held on Aug. 27. Voters cannot switch parties for the runoff, as they must vote in the same party as they did during the primary. Eligible voters who do not vote on Tuesday may vote in either party’s runoff if one is held.

Should a runoff be needed, polls will again be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Voters who are under the age of 18, but who will be 18 by the time of the general election, may vote in the party primaries if they are registered. It is too late to register for the primaries, but voters have until noon Oct. 7 to register to vote in the general election. General runoffs, if needed, have been set for Nov. 26.

Independent candidates, who will be included on the general election ballots in November, will not be included on the party primary ballots in August. Not every candidate will appear on every ballot, depending on whether the candidate is running in a statewide or a district race.

All voters will vote for candidates in the races for such offices as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and commissioner of insurance. In our area, all voters will also vote on the Southern District Public Service Commissioner and the Southern District Transportation Commissioner.

Polling places

If you do not know where your polling precinct is, you can refer to your voter registration card, which will list your precinct, or visit www.sos.ms.gov to locate your polling place. If you have any issues or questions, please contact your circuit clerk at (601) 582-3213 for Forrest County or (601) 794-8504 for Lamar County.

Bring your voter ID

Voters are reminded that all Mississippians who cast a vote at the polls will be required to show a photo ID card. Also, individuals voting by absentee ballot at the circuit clerk’s office will be required to show a photo ID.

Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail for the primary election do not have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail or fax do not have show a photo ID.

Any of the following forms of identification can be used:

• A driver’s license

• A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi

• A United States passport

• A government employee ID card

• A firearms license

• A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

• A United States military ID

• A tribal photo ID

• Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any state government

• A Mississippi voter identification card.