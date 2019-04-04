Petal native named to lead USM DuBard School

﻿Dr. Missy Schraeder has been named as director of the DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi, effective Aug. 1.

Schraeder has served as interim director of the DuBard School since July 2017, following the retirement of former director Dr. Maureen Martin.

Schraeder obtained her Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from USM in 1995, and began working for DuBard School as a speech-language pathologist in 1996. Schraeder transitioned into her role as professional development coordinator in 2002, and began teaching simultaneously for the School of Speech and Hearing Sciences in 2005, before being appointed interim director of the DuBard School in 2017.

“The USM community is fortunate to have someone as qualified as Dr. Schraeder to serve in the director’s position for the DuBard School,” said Dr. Edward Goshorn, director of the School of Speech and Hearing Sciences and superintendent of the DuBard School. “She is highly respected and regarded by her colleagues, as well as the parents of children who attend the school. I have great confidence in Dr. Schraeder and feel she is well prepared to lead the DuBard School in all aspects, and to continue its legacy of excellence in education.”

During her 23 years at DuBard, Schraeder has obtained numerous accolades and certifications. In addition to her Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, she is a Certified Academic Language Therapist, Qualified Instructor with the Academic Language Therapy Association, and a Center for Effective Reading Instruction, Structured Literacy Dyslexia Specialist. Most recently, she obtained her doctorate in Educational Administration from USM.

“I am honored to be named director for the DuBard School,” said Schraeder. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading this school for the past two years, and I look forward to making great strides in the years to come.”

A native of Petal, Schraeder is a co-author of DuBard Association Method therapy materials: Drop Drill Practice Pages, Language Enhancement and Achievement Program (LEAP). She has peer-reviewed publications and numerous presentations on speech-language disorders. She is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing-Association, the Academic Language Therapy Association, The Mississippi Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the Mississippi Chapter of the Academic Language Therapy Association, and the International Dyslexia Association.