Graduation exercises get underway this weekend

As the end to another school year approaches, students and teachers alike are looking forward to the days ahead.

The University of Southern Mississippi will hold commencement exercises today, Friday and Saturday on its respective campuses. William Carey University will also hold graduation this weekend.

Approximately 1,600 students will finish their education at high schools in the Greater Hattiesburg area.

Graduation exercises get underway on Thursday, May 16, at Reed Green Coliseum on the Southern Miss campus as Petal High School sends off its class of about 280 students, while Presbyterian Christian’s senior class numbers 63 and will graduate in the school gymnasium. Lamar Christian’s 25 seniors will graduate at Purvis First Baptist.

North Forrest’s 51 graduates will have commencement exercises in the school gym on May 17, and Sacred Heart’s 46 grads wrap up the week on May 18 at Bennett Auditorium on the USM campus.

On Friday, May 24, approximately 175 Hattiesburg High seniors will graduate at Reed Green Coliseum. They will be followed on Saturday, May 25, by the four Lamar County School District senior classes – Oak Grove at 9 a.m., Purvis at 1 p.m., Sumrall at 4 p.m. and Lumberton at 7 p.m.

Due to space constraints, those attending Oak Grove graduation exercises must have a ticket to be admitted to the coliseum.

Each OGHS senior was allotted 15 tickets.