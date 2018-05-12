Community Bank collecting gently-used coats as part of holiday give-back

﻿Community Bank is excited to announce its 12 Days of Christmas Campaign. This campaign will consist of CB offices across 12 of its markets collecting items for a local charity, serving and making a contribution to their chosen organization.

The bank will visit a market each of the 12 business days leading up to Christmas to serve and make a contribution to local organization.

“During the course of the 12 days, Community Bank is proud to say we will contribute more than $12,000 to local organizations that are working to better communities across our footprint,” said David McCullen, bank president.

In the Hattiesburg market, Community Bank will be partnering with Christian Services to host a gently-used coat drive for the Hattiesburg community. Coats can be dropped off at either of the banks Hattiesburg locations – 5010 Hardy St. or 6095 Highway 49 South – until Friday, Dec. 21.

Christian Services is a multi-faceted ministry through which men and women can come together from individual churches and organizations to demonstrate love to a world of people who are in bondage to poverty, ignorance, anger, frustration, and loneliness. For some, CSI offers a controlled environment in which to be separated from their old lifestyles while they learn new values and habits. For others, it is a place where a high standard of values and conduct is continually being lifted up as an example to those who have been disillusioned and/or misled. CSI is a tax-exempt non-profit organization supported by voluntary contributions. CSI is a United Way of Southeast MS agency.