Fall Art Walk this Saturday

Downtown Hattiesburg’s 2019 Fall Art Walk is set for from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, where dozens of art vendors will line the streets of downtown.

Live music, various art activities, and food will be offered throughout the event.

For the first time ever, there are more than 40 participating art vendors. From jewelry and folk art to watercolor and pottery, artists were juried on their unique and original designs.

Bringing a twist to the more traditional artwork, attendees can also find items such as pet portraits, funky home décor, and specialty food items.

“With the weather cooling off, it is a perfect time to come explore the streets of downtown Hattiesburg,” Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said.

“Art Walk is a great event for all ages, and a fun way to get a jump start on holiday shopping. We are looking forward to having artists from across the Southeast join us and showcase one-of-a-kind pieces."

Special exhibits will be displayed at Oddfellows Gallery, Kress Gallery and USM Community Design Studio. Additionally, children-friendly art activities will take place on Front Street.

Games and activities will be set up for all to enjoy.

Downtown businesses will participate with open doors and special promotions.

A map of participating merchants and restaurants will be available at the Art Walk information booth, located at the intersection of Front and Main Streets.

While strolling the streets of downtown, attendees are invited to stop in shops and eateries for discounts, pop-up art exhibits, refreshments, and more.

Street food vendors will provide a variety of eats, from spicy wings to cool desserts.

More information available Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s Facebook page.