Donor helps Southern Pines waive adoption fees for one month

Thanks to a generous donor, Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg has waived all adoption fees for available animals until April 27.

Cathy Kangas, CEO of Prai Beauty and founder of the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals, is sponsoring free adoption events at 10 animal shelters across the country in a quest to end euthanasia and find forever homes for animals in need.

“We want to offer shelters a lifeline and encourage adoptions and fosters for the animals in their care. In many cities, animal shelters are considered essential services, but their resources are stretched, and the only solution they may have is to euthanize animals and lay off their workers. We can’t let this happen,” said Kangas.

To comply with social distancing recommendations, Southern Pines has implemented several special safety measures, including appointment-only viewings, curbside adoption and open-air adoption processing to ensure a safe experience for all.

“The current health crisis and the pressing need to prioritize the health of our visitors and staff has definitely had an impact on our daily operations, our daily foot traffic and our transport program,” said Ginny Sims, executive director of Southern Pines. “It has forced us to be more innovative than ever in trying to find loving forever homes for our cats and dogs. Having the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals and Prai Beauty sponsor the adoption fees of our available pets during this uncertain time is such an incredible act of generosity.”

Sims said now is the perfect time to adopt or foster a companion animal, especially for those struggling with the isolating effects of COVID-19.

According to Southern Pines, research shows that having a pet can reduce blood pressure, increase cardiovascular health, reduce anxiety, encourage exercise and provide comfort and relief as “emotional first responders.”

Potential adopters can view more information at www.southernpinesanimalshelter.org.