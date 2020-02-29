Free screening of 'No Small Matter' doc on March 5

There will be a free screening of “No Small Matter,” a documentary that brings attention to the critical issues facing the early care and education of children, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on March 5 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Refreshments will be provided, and, following the screening, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Callison Richardson, director of community development for the Area Development Partnership.

Panel members include Terri Clark, dean of career, workforce and community development at Pearl River Community College; Maj. Sid Collins, provost marshal at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center; Carrie Hornsby, director of federal programs at Hattiesburg Public School District; and Dr. Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association.

The film shares powerful and compelling stories about early brain development research and the need for affordable quality child care to benefit Greater Hattiesburg’s social and economic future. Visit nosmallmatter.org to view the trailer.