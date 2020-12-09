The Southern Miss Alumni Association recently announced that all summer and fall 2020 graduates of the University of Southern Mississippi will receive a complimentary annual membership.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the university previously announced the postponement of all commencement ceremonies until May 2021, at which time all graduates from USM’s spring, summer and fall 2020 terms will have the opportunity to participate.

“The Alumni Association acknowledges the true Southern Miss spirit exhibited by this class of graduates, and we are excited to celebrate not only their achievements, but also the determination with which they earned them, with a complimentary one-year membership to our organization,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Alumni Association.

Celebrations for graduates have already begun with a complimentary T-shirt giveaway, and additional gifts are planned for the week originally designated for graduation. Graduates who have already purchased or been gifted a membership in the association will receive an extension for one additional year.

“Membership in the Alumni Association is the easiest way for alumni to remain connected to the University,” DeFatta added. “Members receive invitations to regional events hosted by Alumni HUBs; communication pieces such as the association’s quarterly magazine, The Talon; and exclusive access to various campus events. Ensuring 2020 graduates these benefits is a meaningful way for our organization to honor their Southern Miss experience and welcome them into the alumni family.”

Summer and fall 2020 graduates may visit SouthernMissAlumni.com to activate their membership and explore all association resources. For additional information, graduates may reach out to the association by emailing alumni@usm.edu.