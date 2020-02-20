Philosophy and religion forum to examine racism, bias, privilege

“White Privilege: Unconscious Racism, Freud, and the Neuroscience of Implicit Bias,” presented by Dr. Kristen Brown Golden, is the first program in the University of Southern Mississippi’s spring 2020 Philosophy and Religion Forum.

Her talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Gonzalez Auditorium (room 108) in the Liberal Arts Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

The USM Philosophy and Religion Forum programs are free and open to members of the USM and local communities.

Dr. Brown Golden is an associate professor of philosophy at Millsaps College in Jackson and director of the school’s Peace and Justice Studies interdisciplinary minor program, which examines societal challenges that include those associated with violence, inequality, and oppression leading to war, poverty, racism, sexism, imbalances of power and ecological destruction.

"I'm excited to have Dr. Brown Golden share with us her interdisciplinary research on implicit bias,” said Dr. Amy Slagle, an associate professor of religion in the USM School of Humanities. “This is an important topic to bring to the university community, and I hope it inspires deeper reflection."

For more information about the USM Philosophy and Religion Forum, contact Dr. Slagle at amy.slagle@usm.edu.