Woman dies in Hattiesburg hit-and-run incident

A woman was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Drive and 63rd Street. A female victim was found in the roadway and transported from the scene to a local hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop following the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.