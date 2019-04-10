Two charged with armed robbery in Hattiesburg

Two Hattiesburg residents have been taken into custody and charged with one count each of armed robbery in connection with an incident on Edwards Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said Kindrick Reed, 29, and Savannah Jones, 20, have been booked into the Forrest County Jail. The two were involved in an undisclosed incident that occurred on Sept. 27 in the 1200 block of Edwards Street.

During the investigation, it was learned that Reed and Jones are in a relationship and worked together. No items or currency was taken during the incident.