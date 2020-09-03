Police seek to question Hattiesburg man regarding death investigation

Police are looking to question a Hattiesburg man regarding a death investigation in which the body of a deceased male was recently found in a wooded area on Mamie Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said officials are attempting to speak with 19-year-old John Weeks about Jim Travis Rainey, who was found at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Mamie Street. Officers were canvassing that area, which is where Rainey was last seen before being reported missing, when they discovered his body.

Rainey was a suspect in an incident that occurred on Feb. 27 in the 1900 block of Eva Street, where a victim fired multiple shots from a residence, believing the individual was attempting to gain entry into the dwelling.

At this time, the death investigation is pending autopsy results from the Mississippi State Crime Lab. The firearm-discharging incident is still part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Weeks’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.