Hattiesburg police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest in an ongoing investigation regarding commercial burglary at a Hattiesburg Family Dollar.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 27-year-old Patrick Winford of Hattiesburg is wanted for questioning in the May 19 incident at the Family Dollar at 3814 West 4th Street. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.