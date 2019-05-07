Police investigate shooting at Hattiesburg Captain D's

The following is a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, regarding a shooting at Captain D's in Hattiesburg.

On Friday, July 5, 2019, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street, at Captain D’s, just before 1 p.m.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.