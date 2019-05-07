Police investigate shooting at Hattiesburg Captain D's

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  • 1131 reads
Fri, 07/05/2019 - 2:30pm

The following is a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, regarding a shooting at Captain D's in Hattiesburg.

 

On Friday, July 5, 2019, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street, at Captain D’s, just before 1 p.m.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Police investigate shooting at Hattiesburg Captain D's

The following is a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg... READ MORE

Friends remember Sacred Heart graduate as ‘the life of the party’
Hattiesburg Hall of Fame seeks public input
Forrest Co. candidate forum set for July 11 at Jackie Dole
Numerous Pine Belt celebrations to enjoy
City receives grant for historical survey

PREP SPORTS:









Opinion:

Soulshine

This week’s tune, for me, is inescapable. It’s “Soulshine” from The Allman Bros. 1994 LP Where... READ MORE

Soulshine
Court gives OK to gerrymandering
Court gives OK to gerrymandering
Go for a walk!
Go for a walk!