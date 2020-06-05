Police continue to investigate fatal Saturday hit-and-run incident

The Hattiesburg Police Department continues to investigate a Saturday hit-and-run incident that killed Leighton Aniqua Hill, 11, a fifth-grade student at Earl Travillion Attendance Center in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer for the police department, said there was nothing new to report on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday near J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue. Hill was riding her bicycle alongside her mother, who was injured in the incident and transported to a local hospital.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the incident did not stop.

Abigail Lenz Allen, program director for the Hattiesburg Arts Council’s smART Space, said Hill was “one in a million.”

“She was like a smiling, shining little creature of God … always hugging us and doing the best, most imaginative art projects,” said Allen.

Allen is helping raise money for Hill’s funeral expenses. Anyone interested in donating to the family can contact Allen at (601) 564-3811.

Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of funeral arrangements for Hill.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, and a graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the police department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.