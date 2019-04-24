Officers seize money, drugs in traffic stop

﻿Hattiesburg police officers, along with Metro Narcotics Agents, seized more than 450 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop last Wednesday.

The officers pulled over a vehicle just before 10 p.m. on April 17 in the 2500 block of West 7th Street.

Arrested was Louis Jones, 19, of Hattiesburg, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

During the stop, officers seized 462 grams of marijuana and $1,359 in U.S. currency.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.