Nelson charged with first-degree murder

A Hattiesburg man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Marlon Brown.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said 55-year-old Orange Victory Nelson - also known as Owen Nelson - was charged Thursday for the crime and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Officers responded Saturday to an altercation in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, where they found Brown, 37, in the street suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

Police say an altercation between Nelson and Brown was an isolated incident that started earlier that day.