HPD searching for another suspect in Steelman Grocery shooting

The following is a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, regarding the recent shooting death of Lisa Nguyen at Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in the July 20 Steelman Grocery capital murder investigation.

Eric Williams, 20, aka “Lil E”, of Jackson, is roughly 6 ft tall, 165 lbs., low cut hair, an active gang member, and his last known location is Jackson. He is believed to still be in the Jackson area.

Williams has active warrants for capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, Hattiesburg Police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.