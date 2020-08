Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual in an ongoing embezzlement investigation.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said Mary Margaret Graves, 31, of Hattiesburg, has an active felony warrant for embezzlement, in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.