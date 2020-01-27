Hattiesburg man charged with five offenses after discharging firearm in city

A Hattiesburg man has been taken into custody and charged with five offenses, including discharging a firearm in the city limits, after a weekend incident on Adeline Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers arrived at about 8 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Adeline Street in response to a report of gunshots. Police were then given the suspect’s vehicle description – a black BMW – and found the car shortly afterwards near the intersection of Adeline Street and South 11th Avenue.

Twenty-four-year-old Brandon Howlett was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, and resisting arrest. All charges are misdemeanors.

Officers later learned that the incident was the result of an altercation between Howlett and his girlfriend. No injuries were reported.

Howlett was booked into the Forrest County Jail.