Four men arrested with guns, drugs on U.S. 49

By HASKEL BURNS,
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 11:39am

Four men have been arrested and charged with possession of stolen firearms and drugs on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

According to a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, police arrived at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of U.S. 49 in response to multiple individuals with weapons. Officers recovered four weapons, $3,280 in cash and marijuana.

The four individuals charged were:

  • Sternell Johnson, 24, of Hattiesburg. Johnson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm), possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and fugitive from another jurisdiction.
  • Christoper Wheeler, 18, of Hattiesburg. Wheeler was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Vincent Durr, 20, of Bassfield. Durr was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kuderrius Gaddis, 18, of Hattiesburg. Gaddis was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.
All four suspects have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

