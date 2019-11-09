Four men arrested with guns, drugs on U.S. 49

Four men have been arrested and charged with possession of stolen firearms and drugs on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

According to a news release from Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, police arrived at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of U.S. 49 in response to multiple individuals with weapons. Officers recovered four weapons, $3,280 in cash and marijuana.

The four individuals charged were:

Sternell Johnson, 24, of Hattiesburg. Johnson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm), possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and fugitive from another jurisdiction.



Christoper Wheeler, 18, of Hattiesburg. Wheeler was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.



Vincent Durr, 20, of Bassfield. Durr was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.



Kuderrius Gaddis, 18, of Hattiesburg. Gaddis was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.



All four suspects have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.