Two individuals have been arrested as part of an ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 28-year-old Rhakim James, who was recently found dead on Franklin Street in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 26-year-old Laquon Fluker of Meridian was arrested May 31 and charged with hindering prosecution. The next day, that charge was upgraded to murder.

Hattiesburg resident Veenesha Snow, 22, was arrested May 31 and charged with hindering prosecution.

Police found James in the 100 block of Franklin Street shortly before 6 a.m. on May 24.

Hattiesburg residents Tedarron Price, Vernelle Jackson and Courtney Roberson had previously come forward for questioning, and no charges are being filed at this time.

Matthew Bethley, 25, of Hattiesburg, also came forward for questioning. He had a previous warrant for misdemeanor malicious mischief and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Seven charged with May 27 Edwards St. homicide

Seven individuals have been charged in connection with a homicide investigation stemming from a recent shooting death on Edwards Street.

The incident happened May 27, when Hattiesburg police responded at about 9:15 p.m. May 27 at the 800 block of Edwards Street. Upon arriving, police found Hattiesburg resident Tedarron Price, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Ryan Moore, public information with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the following people have been charged in connection with the crime:

• Micharlos James of Dallas, Texas, 30. Charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

• Amber Lee of Hattiesburg, 20. Has been charged with accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder.

• Kedrick Tevon Lee of Hattiesburg, 23. Taken into custody without incident at an apartment on 40th Avenue and charged with murder. He also is charged in connection to a March 31, 2019, armed robbery, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

• Jacinta James of Hattiesburg, 52. Charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension in connection to the aiding and abetting of wanted fugitive Kedrick Lee. She is the mother of Kedrick Lee, Micharlos James and Amber Lee.

• Lamiracle Mobley of Hattiesburg, 22. Charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

• Krishanna Mobley of Hattiesburg, 20. Charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

• Michael Jones Jr. of Hattiesburg, 20. Charged with accessory before the fact of murder, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Police still searching for second shooting suspect

Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a recent shooting incident on Edwards Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of shots fired at about 8:45 a.m. May 31 in the 800 block of Edwards Street. A 36-year-old male was injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hattiesburg resident Davarius Brooks Thomas, 33, is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to call (601) 544-7900.

Hattiesburg man charged in Willis Avenue stabbing

A Hattiesburg man has turned himself in to police and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in the stabbing incident that occurred at about 2 p.m. May 31 in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 20-year-old Kenzell Blakely turned himself in to police on June 1.

He was then booked into the Forrest County Jail.

When police arrived to the scene on May 31, the discovered a male suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.