Lamar County jail docket

Editor's note: The following individuals were arrested and charged with misdemeanor or felony crimes and booked into the Lamar County Jail. The report is published in its entirety each Thursday as provided to the PineBeltNEWS from administrators with the Lamar County Jail. No names are omitted from the report once it is received by this newspaper. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

FELONIES

Jeremy Wayne Boyle, possession of controlled substance, no drivers license, improper lane usage, possession of a weapon by a felon.

John Devon Bradley, possession of controlled substance.

Howard Darron Cameron, conspiracy to commit a crime (felony kidnapping, felony murder, felony sexual battery, felony extortion), attempt to commit an offense (extortion, kidnapping, sexual battery).

Harold Chris Chancellor, grand larceny (more than $1,000), contempt of court.

Lacey Marie Cole, grand larceny (more than $1,000), contempt of court.

Elmer Allen Collins, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

Joshua David Danis, contempt of court.

Stacey Lee Davis, possession of controlled substance.

Solmon D. Fairley, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent.

Harold Glyn Green Jr., receiving stolen property – felony (more than $500).

Edward Leslie Heaton Jr., possession of controlled substance.

Austin Lee Herald, simple assault/domestic violence.

Nolan Patrick Humble, possession of weapon by felon.

Marcus Shun Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence (1st offense).

Jerrell Germine Knight, contempt of court.

Dominique Antonio Lee, contempt of court.

Mark Randy Magee, fugitive warrant.

Karen Wynette Odom, possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Olivia Ottis, driving under the influence (1st offense).

Matthew Wayne Pates Jr., possession of controlled substance.

Pedro Jose Paz, no tag, expired tag, or improper tag, possession of controlled substance, no insurance.

Lewis Brandon Shows, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, driving under the influence (other substance).

Takeitha Annetta Sibley, contempt of court.

Roderick Daniel Washington, grand larceny (more than $1,000).

James Weldon Yawn, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (refusal), seat belt violation, careless driving, no insurance.

Kimberly Diane Young, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), disturbance of family.

­Timothy Wayne Adcock, contempt of court (driving with license suspended), contempt of court (no tag).

Damarus Montrel Battee, no driver’s license, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct.

Matthew Beard, phone call (harassing), stalking.

Christopher O’Neal Bowens, suspended driver’s license, driving under the influence (1st offense).

Zachary Dalton Bryd, contempt of court.

Walter David Bullock Jr., bad check indictment.

Earnest Ray Cleveland, indecent exposure.

Timmy Lee Crews Jr., simple assault by threat, disorderly conduct (failure to comply with officer).

Jeffrey Daniel Crum, kidnapping.

Lee Anderson Dye, commercial burglary, receiving stolen property - felony (more than $500).

Logan Alexander Earl, license plate (no tag, expired tag or improper tag).

William Isaac Fillingane, simple assault/domestic violence.

Travis Brandon Hayes, petit larceny (less than $1000).

Thomas Eugene Henry III, burglary of dwelling house.

Autumn Jenkins, commercial burglary, receiving stolen property – felony (more than $500).

Deneka Renae Jernigan, malicious mischief.

Bryan Bradley Kelly, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault/domestic violence.

Samuel Deshawn Lovett, driving under the influence (other substance).

Taji Ricardo McNair, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), violation of probation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Andre Delan McRaney, driving under the influence (1st offense).

Julius Earl Simmons, public drunkenness, disturbing the peace.