Local clinic treats mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, insomnia, and ADHD rates of anxiety and depression are up. Experts are sounding the alarm on a youth mental health crisis. American mental health concerns have significantly increased.

Recognizing these growing needs, Right Track Medical Group recently welcomed two new clinicians to meet the growing need of the Hattiesburg community.

Therapist Brandi Brewer, LPC, a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and William Carey University, came to Right Track after over ten years in mental healthcare as an office manager and day treatment specialist using CBT and skill streaming with preschool-age children.

She said she is already seeing her new team’s positive impacts in the community.

“We’re helping Hattiesburg to be a healthy, happy community and contributing to the thriving city that we love,” Brewer said.

LaTesha Williams, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, with experience as an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, caring for patients struggling with chronic pain and addiction, also recently joined the clinic. Educated at USM and William Carey as well, Williams has also served as an instructor in USM’s nursing program.

Right Track Medical Group has offered physician-led outpatient care to patients in Hattiesburg dealing with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health concerns since opening its doors in 2020.

Brewer said she has seen an increase in social anxiety and self-esteem issues among young patients, as well as local college students and professionals dealing with the challenges of returning to post-pandemic life.

For her, Right Track’s commitment to scheduling new patient appointments within days rather than weeks or months is critical to effective treatment.

“If a patient is calling, they’re feeling down and need to see someone soon. I really appreciate everything we do to make sure they’re seen as quickly as possible,” Brewer said.

Right Track Medical Group offers comprehensive evaluations and assessments for mental health needs for the whole family. Treatment is available with individual therapy and or medication management when needed.

“(Patients) can expect a safe, confidential, calm and relaxed atmosphere from a provider and staff who genuinely care and will provide the absolute best, excellent, nonjudgmental care for all patients,” Williams said.

Within the clinic, Brewer and Williams work together, to make sure that every aspect of the clinical need is met. This, Brewer said, eliminates fragmented care and ensures patients receive timely, quality care.

The clinic will also offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment process that has been shown to ease depression symptoms. TMS is FDA-approved and often used by individuals who have not responded well to therapy and medication.

Right Track Medical Group treats adults, adolescents and children over six. Brewer, who sees patients of all ages, especially enjoys working with students from USM and local high schools.

“I’ve seen if you can treat early and give people tools at a young age to be mentally healthy and combat depression and anxiety, it serves them well in the long run,” Brewer said. “If we give them the tools to succeed in the classroom and in society, their chances for success are much higher.”

For Williams, each day at the clinic is an opportunity to help others and fulfill her life’s duty.

“If I help one person in a day by just listening and understanding, I feel as though my mission has been fulfilled. I know that this is what my special calling is in life. It makes me so happy that I can help to make a difference in someone’s life who may be struggling with anxiety or depression.”

To make an appointment at Right Track Medical Group’s Hattiesburg clinic, located at 101 Aldersgate Circle, call (601) 909-4080 today. Learn more about Right Track Medical Group’s approach to care at https://www. righttrackmedical.com/about.