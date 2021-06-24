Motorists on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway now have a new option for travel in the form of a recently-opened overpass over Interstate 59 in Forrest County, near Petal and Hattiesburg.

The overpass, which was overseen by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, opened June 23 and is part of an ongoing $24 million project to restructure the Evelyn Gandy Interchange to relieve traffic congestion and increase driver safety.

“Petal has been growing rapidly; more people are moving there and more people are moving to Forrest County,” said Katey Roh, public information officer for MDOT. “So there was just congestion in that area, with more people trying to get to work in the morning and more people trying to get home.

“So with the growth in Petal, Hattiesburg and Forrest County, transportation and the roads and highways have to grow with it. So the motivation behind this project was just to make it safer, and to alleviate congestion.”

The project was completed by Dunn Roadbuilders over the past two years. The new bridge replaces the former overpass in that area, which will soon be demolished.

“The opening of this bridge and the work on this interchange will make this a safer, more efficient road for everyone,” said Tom King, commissioner for the Southern Transportation District. “Our priority here, as always, is to improve safety for the people of Mississippi.”

In addition, work will continue on the northeast ramp and the southbound Interstate 59 loop ramp, along with high-mast roadway lighting.

“I will say that just being out there on the job site myself, the flow of traffic moves so smoothly now,” Roh said. “You don’t see backups nearly as much at that frontage road that’s so utilized.

“Just by driving along it, you can tell the difference that it’s already made. It’s going to be even better once it’s completely done.”

Petal Mayor-elect Tony Ducker said the new overpass will be a great help to the Friendly City.

“We’re very appreciative to Tom King for making a lot of that happen out there, and the foresight that a lot of the city leaders in the past have had on everything from that connection there to the entire length of the Gandy,” he said. “The Gandy in general just shows you how some of that thinking has gone on so many decades ago, and it’s playing out like some of those people thought it would become.

“They thought it would be an economic engine for this town, and that’s really what it’s becoming. It’s drawing people and businesses over to our community.”