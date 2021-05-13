An award-winning newspaper company located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, seeks an all-star news editor to join its expanding operation in a highly competitive university market. First and foremost, the ideal candidate should be community-minded and believe in the power of print.

We need someone who is an exceptional reporter, writer, and editor. This isn’t just a desk job. We need someone who wants to roll up their sleeves and get into the trenches of covering a beat, writing feature stories, taking photographs, and pitching in wherever is needed. We need someone who has top-notch design skills, has the ability to think outside the box, and has the wherewithal to draw the best out of their peers in the newsroom. We need someone who can build and cultivate relationships with stringers, columnists, and community leaders. We expect the editor to be an active member of the local community and they should be prepared to immerse themselves in the area in which they live and work.

The news editor will work directly with the publisher and a team of three other newsroom professionals to publish our expanding network of independent community newspapers, magazines, and websites. The editor is responsible for determining each week’s news budget and in addition to their writing and editing duties; they will be responsible for paginating most of the news pages each week. The editor is also responsible for maintaining and editing content on our website and social media pages.

Candidates should have at least five years of experience as a working journalist. Position pays $34,000 to $38,000 annually. Solid benefit package includes health insurance, 401(k) savings program, paid vacation, mileage reimbursement, and cell phone stipend. We’re willing to relocate the right person and will assist with moving expenses.

Hattiesburg is the crown jewel of south Mississippi. It’s home of the University of Southern Mississippi, William Carey University, and the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. With a vibrant downtown and lots of commercial growth, it’s a great place to live, work, and play. We’re a family-owned, Mississippi-based newspaper company that is part of the growing Emmerich Newspapers group.

Submit a cover letter, resume, references and writing samples via email to: Christina Pierce, Publisher, at christina@hubcityspokes.com