The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday in a press meeting that on Monday, January 4 they would be opening 18 drive through vaccinations centers across the state.

These vaccination sites will only be for those working in the healthcare field and are included in Phase A of the state’s vaccination plan.

These sites will be converted testing drive throughs, in order to give the vaccine. Dr. Jim Craig, MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection, said the process should take no more than 10 minutes, but that doesn’t account for the potential line.

Craig said appointments to get vaccinated at one of these sites can be made through: covidvaccine.umc.edu

So far, Mississippi has received 120,000 vaccines and administered 17,000 of the first dose among healthcare providers said Dr. Paul Byars, the State Epidemiologist. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are two part and require a second dose given either 21 or 28 days later.

Byars said that those who get the vaccine will receive reminders to ensure they do not forget to get the second one. He also said you should return to the same place you got your first dose, for the second round and make sure you get the same vaccine both times.

While in this phase, nursing homes have begun receiving vaccines from Walgreens and CVS who partnered with the government to distribute and administer to those in long term care facilities.

Both Byars and Craig urged the public to continue with safety measures such as: wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and using good hygiene. They also recommended that individuals keep New Years gatherings small and nuclear to prevent the spread of the virus.

They did not make a specific recommendation for how the returning Legislature should proceed and whether or not a delay would be in their best interest. They did however encourage the same safety measures they explained for the rest of the public.

-- Article credit to Sarah Ulmer of Y'all Politics. --