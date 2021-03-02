A candidate in the upcoming election for Ward 1 on Hattiesburg City Council has been arrested on felony false pretense charges.

Ken Chambers, 34, was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on March 8. He was arrested on a capias, which is a bench warrant for arrest that orders the sheriff’s department to arrest an individual and bring him or her before a judge.

According to a grand jury indictment, which was issued Sept. 8, 2020, Chambers “did unlawfully, willfully, feloniously, and intentionally cheat and defraud Latasha Walters, designedly by a false pretense … to access her bank account proceeds on deposit using Cash App.” The indictment states that Chambers presented himself as if he were Walters, without authority or permission, and obtained $500 or more from her account.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said there was no other information available on the matter.

Chambers, a Democrat, is set to run against incumbent Republican Jeffrey George in the upcoming municipal election. George recently filed suit against Chambers, alleging that Chambers is not a resident of Hattiesburg or Ward 1, and is therefore unqualified to run for the seat.

Chambers – who was arrested in 2011 for filing a false police report, in 2005 for credit card fraud, in 2007 for disregarding traffic control and driving under the influence charges, in 2009 for probation violation, and in 2015 for disorderly conduct – has denied those allegations.

Chambers recently was appointed to the Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board, a nine-member board designed to work with acting Police Chief Peggy Sealy on matters such as procedures, training programs and standards of the Hattiesburg Police Department. He represents the NAACP on the review board.