Two people are dead after an early-morning house fire on Redfern Trail in Petal.

Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said the fire occurred just before 3 a.m. March 3 and caused a total loss to the structure in addition to the two fatalities. There is minor damage to the houses on either side of the burned home.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.