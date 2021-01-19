The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $10.2 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the state.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi.

“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates; it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.

Eight projects totaling $3.8 million for port improvements were announced.

- Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $241,500 – crane support platform.

- Port of Rosedale, $450,000 – high-water modifications/improvements to infrastructure.

- Port of Pascagoula, $700,000 – south terminal wharf improvement project.

- Lowndes County Port, $486,974 – 3rd lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair.

- Port of Greenville, $400,000 – port connector road improvements.

- Port of Gulfport, $430,000 – north harbor drainage improvements and rail access project.

- Port Bienville, $395,480 – public dock mooring dolphins.

- Port of Natchez, $696,046 – construct south liquid loading dock.

Four projects totaling $1.3 million for railroad improvements were announced.

- Mississippian Railway, $297,000

- Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000

- Port of Bienville Railroad, $400,000

- Yellow Creek Port Access Railroad, $246,400

Fourteen projects totaling $3.3 million for airport improvements were announced.

- City of Columbus and Lowndes County, $189,534

- Golden Triangle Regional Airport Authority, $227,369

- Copiah County Board of Supervisors, $135,800

- City of Greenville, $368,663

- Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, $400,000

- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $182,000

- City of Holly Springs, Marshall County, and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, $157,500

- Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, $158,466

- City of Madison, $100,980

- City of McComb and Pike County, $400,000

- Meridian Airport Authority, $250,000

- Adams County Board of Supervisors acting by and through the Adams County Airport Commission, $123,750

- City of Olive Branch, $273,505

- Hinds Community College, $342,285

Twenty-one projects totaling $1.8 million for public transit improvements were announced.

- Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $88,017

- Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $101,913

- City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000

- Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $36,537

- Coast Transit Authority, $480,000

- Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $18,200

- Community Development, Incorporate, $79,589

- D.J. Transit, Inc., $41,277

- Five County Child Development Program, Inc., $18,008

- Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $19,913

- Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $22,057

- Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $31,358

- Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,617

- Mount Zion Economic Community Center, Inc., $14,652

- Natchez Transit System, $39,829

- Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $64,843

- Noxubee County Human Resource Agency, $21,913

- Oxford University Transit, $65,902

- NRoute Transit Commission, $31,913

- South Central Community Action Agency, $27,248

- Starkville – MSU Area Rapid Transit (SMART), $38,114

For more information on MDOT's multimodal resources and other grants visit GoMDOT.com.