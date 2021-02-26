As Arien Faucett, a fourth-year kinesiology doctoral student at the University of Southern Mississippi, was sorting through some of her clothes during the early days of the COVID-19 “stay at home” orders, she realized there were many items that she no longer needed – but might be greatly appreciated by others.

After conferring with her colleagues on the Graduate Student Senate, on which she serves as a senator, Faucett was able to implement the idea of Seymour’s Career Closet, a space where students can take home free professional apparel for upcoming job or internship interviews. The closet, which is made possible with the help of the Division of Student Affairs and Office of Sustainability, is located on the first floor of Bolton Hall and is slated to open the first or second week of March.

“Doing what you can, when you can, is something that I think is really needed right now,” Faucett said. “Students put so much time into interview preparation, and they should be able to physically get ready, too, and have something they can wear.”

Students are able to take home a full suit each, including blazers, button-down shirts, slacks, skirts, dresses, ties, shoes and other appropriate business apparel. Once the clothing is worn, it is the students’ to keep, free of charge.

“It’s no questions asked, just as long as you’re a student,” said Sirena Cantrell, associate vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students at USM. “We’re trying to organize so that the students can come in and see (what we’ve got), and then we’re actually going to put everything by sizes.”

Seymour’s Career Closet will be open by appointment only, and the post-pandemic plan is for the space to open for regular hours of operation. Any student who selects clothing from the closet will have to present their student ID, but no other questions will be asked.

“I’m excited; I know several other institutions have it,” Cantrell said. “A friend of mine opened one up in Ohio at his institution, and it was a really good one. We’re hoping we can keep it open (for the long run), so after this year we’ll figure out the permanent location and who’s going to be over it.

“This building is on a renovation list, so I’d like to find a place where more students come, because a lot of these buildings are empty. I’d like to shift it to somewhere where we can get a lot of foot traffic.”

Donation collection for Seymour’s Career Closet began in February. Clothing items are still being accepted at the Office of Sustainability at 3403 Morningside Drive, as well as other locations that can be found online at https://bit.ly/2O2fTZu.

“We have 20 of these (donation boxes) across campus, so staff and faculty can donate,” Cantrell said. “We go out and pick those up on Fridays.

“At first there were a lot (of donations), and then it went down to a little bit, but now I’ve seen some more coming in. I think the closer you get to the end date, people will start to donate some more.”

Cantrell is optimistic that the closet will be well-received once it opens.

“Especially during COVID, when people aren’t able to work or they’ve lost their job, I think being able to get a nice suit for that interview that you’ve been looking forward to is a great idea,” she said. “I think a lot of people have wanted to do this on campus, but when (Faucett) brought it forward, we kind of just all jumped in.”