Petal’s Jadon Glenn will continue his soccer career as he signed with Southwest Community College on Monday.

“They reached out to me,” Glenn said. “I went out and had a practice there. I really enjoyed the team. I have two teammates who graduated last year that play there. They have talked to me about it. They seem like a good team and a good place to go to school.

“I really like the coach. He seems like a nice guy. I really connected with the team there.”

According to Petal coach John Dicks, Glenn’s leadership has played a key role for the program for the past several years.

“He has been with us since the seventh grade, which is when our junior varsity program included middle schoolers,” Dicks said. “He has been a big leader on the team the past few years. He has been the mainstay as far as playing any midfield or whatever defensive position. He is the type of player that could be utilized anywhere. We made him a captain last year, and he has been a really solid leader for the team.

“He is very strong, fast and very determined. He leads by his example as far as how hard he plays. He is always positive throughout everything we are doing, whether we are winning or losing or tied. He is always positive and encouraging others to work harder.”

Glenn is grateful for both Dicks’ guidance through the years and his time with the program.

“It means a lot,” Glenn said. “It’s been different every single year. The teams have only gotten better and better. I really have enjoyed all of the experiences, and everything Coach has done for me.”