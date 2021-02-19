The Petal School District recently played host to K-9 training for Region 26 of the United States Police Canine Association, the country’s oldest and largest police K-9 organization dedicated to training and certifying K-9s in areas such as explosive detection, arson, and search and rescue.

The 2021 Regional Certification testing took place Feb. 12, 13, 14 and 15 at various sites throughout the school district and the city, and included more than 40 dogs from Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, along with 12 cadaver dogs.

“Every year an agency can put in (a request) to host it,” said Gavin Guy, chief of the Petal School District Police Department. “I took over as vice president of Region 26 last year, and at the trials last year that were held in Rankin County, Petal School District put in to host this year’s certification trial.

“It’s another certification to back you if you get into any type of situation on the streets.”

The testing began Feb. 12 at the Petal High School storm shelter with meetings for the judges and handlers. The Feb. 13 sessions kicked off with article search, where officers dropped two articles into a 30-by-30 square for the K-9s to retrieve.

From there, officers moved to cadaver work, vehicle work and narcotics search, followed by explosives and arson work.

“We had one arson dog and four explosive dogs here,” Guy said. “We got through with the vehicles, and then we headed to more tests with the explosives dogs, and then we went straight into the room search.

“The vehicles part is five vehicles with two finds, and the rooms are three rooms with two finds. To certify, (K-9s) have to find three out of four, but to do outstanding and be up for the competition part of it, it’s best to get all four finds.”

Sessions resumed Feb. 14 with obedience competition. From there, officers moved into agility, where the K-9s jumped over walls and crawled under various obstacles.

“The dog has to climb a ladder and clear a 6-foot wall,” Guy said. “We went from agility to suspect search, which is four boxes with a little slit in them.

“Your ‘bad guy’ that’s pretending to be the bad guy has to hide in the box, and the handler and the dog don’t know which box he’s in. They’ll drive up and search the box until they find the bad guy in the box.”

From suspect search, the competition moved to apprehension work.

“That’s where they’re trained to apprehend the bad guy,” Gavin said. “If a real-life case goes on, (officers) can draw the dog back to them without the dog biting them or making them let go of the bite itself.”

A banquet and awards show was held Feb. 15, where several deputies and their K-9s from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department took home a plethora of honors. Daniel Benoit won first place for indoor narcotics, first place for team narcotics and third place for overall narcotics.

Jarron Guy won first place for evidence search, third place in agility, third place in suspect search, third place in indoor narcotics, first place in overall narcotics, Top Rookie Dog in narcotics, and the Chris Picou Evidence & Suspect Award. Nate Mosley won first place in team narcotics.

“Petal School District is very proud of the Forrest County dogs; they represented Forrest County very well,” Guy said. “There were a lot of great competitors, a lot of great K-9s, a lot of great handlers here.

“Just hearing the handlers talk and the judges talk, it was a very successful, easy-going trial, considering the (winter) weather we had to deal with.”