The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for mayoral candidates on March 23 at Petal Civic Center.

Candidates will share their platforms with community members, and attendees can engage with and ask essential questions to candidates. Voters that cannot attend in person are encouraged to submit questions before March 23 to Valerie Wilson at valerie@petalchamber.com.

The chamber hopes that this forum will help with voter engagement and positively impact turnout as community members become more familiar with candidates.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and voters are encouraged to submit questions to the candidates. The forum, moderated by Sherri Marengo, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Following the mayoral forum, all mayoral and alderman candidates will meet and engage with the public until 9 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Voters can watch a live stream of the discussion on the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.