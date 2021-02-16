Four prestigious awards - the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award, Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, and the inaugural Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award - will be given during the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet, set for Feb. 18.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually on Eventbrite, with one showing at noon and another at 6 p.m. The banquet will be free of charge, rather than the usual $30 fee, and each person who registers will receive a voucher for a free meal at a Petal restaurant.

"In order for more people to get to recognize our award winners, we wanted (to waive the fee to get) as many people as possible to join with us and celebrate on that," said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. "Even if they've got the opportunity to pick up a meal somewhere, that would still deter some people, I think, from paying that $30."

Drew Brickson will be presented with the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award, which is given each year to an individual who personifies the best qualities of the Friendly City. Originally from Indiana, Brickson served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army before being sent to take command of an engineering battalion at Camp Shelby at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

Brickson volunteers with the Petal Children's Task Force and is registered as a substitute teacher in the Petal School District. In addition to being a regular at meetings of the Petal Board of Aldermen, he is a frequent contributor to the Petal Neighborhood Community Facebook page, where he keeps members updated of goings-on in the city.

Allen Flynt, owner of Flynt & Associates on Old Richton Road, will be presented with the Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award, which was instituted this year to recognize a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in Petal.

A resident of the Sunrise community, Flynt has lived in the Petal area since the fourth grade. He started Flynt & Associates - which specializes in surveys of all kinds, including roads, buildings and subdivisions - in 1980, and moved the business into the city limits in 1989.

In addition, Will Bullock of the Petal Fire Department will be named Firefighter of the Year and Aaron Jernigan of the Petal Police Department will receive the Police Officer of the Year award.

Attendees can register for the pre-recorded show, which is held with the help of presenting sponsor HomeCare Hospice, at www.petalchamber.com.

"Thank goodness we have a wonderful sponsor that allowed us to be able to create the video, because there are production costs and a lot of associated costs," Wilson said. "Even though you're not having a banquet in person, it's almost just as expensive to have it virtually.

"We've got the showchoir from Petal Middle School there, so we hope that all their parents will take this opportunity to join in and see their kids before they go out to competition. Traditionally, our firefighter and police officer of the year have one or two people there with them - maybe immediate family - so now we hope that friends and family from all across the country can watch them receive their awards."

Chamber members also will have the opportunity to take part in a complimentary leadership session with Chuck E. Parish, a certified coach trainer and speaker for the John Maxwell Team. The session, known as The Leading Petal 21 Transformation Project, will be held in partnership with HomeCare Hospice and is focused on developing transformational leaders who, in turn, transform communities.

"We just hope that everybody takes the opportunity to go pick up something from one of our local restaurants, take it home to their family, and enjoy watching the awards," Wilson said. "It really is going to be, I think, better in some cases than an actual awards banquet."