Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department have revealed more information on the shooting involving officers and a teenager that took place near Hattiesburg High School, saying the teenager was pointing a handgun at a school bus and police and ignoring officers’ commands when he was shot by police.

During a Feb. 11 news conference, acting police chief Peggy Sealy said the incident – which is still being investigated – took place Jan. 27 and involved a 14-year-old male and three uniformed officers who were equipped with body cameras. There were no fatalities, but the male was shot three times and was admitted to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

According to the timeline given by acting assistant chief Hardy Sims, dispatch received several calls on the morning of Jan. 27 regarding a black male wearing a blue hoodie and dark-colored pants walking through the Vickers Circle subdivision while brandishing a handgun. Officers were dispatched to Hardy Street and Hutchinson Avenue at 7:32 a.m., and at 7:38 a.m., dispatch notified personnel at the high school about the incident.

At 7:43 a.m., a caller reported to dispatch that the male had pointed the gun at the school bus before firing the weapon in the air, and another caller reported hearing gunshots on Vickers Circle.

Shortly after, a uniformed officer noticed the suspect near 5thStreet. Sims said within seconds of officers exiting their vehicles, the suspect pointed the gun at police, at which point police gave clear, verbal order to the suspect to get on the ground.

When the suspect did not comply with those orders, police shot him three times, at which point he fell in a nearby ditch.

“Officers ran, pulled him out of the ditch, and immediately began rendering aid,” Sims said. “The incident lasted approximately 39 seconds, from the time the individual engaged with officers … until officers were rendering aid and requesting an ambulance.”

The suspect was then transported to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. One shot went under his armpit and exited near the shoulder, while another shot entered near the hip before going into the abdomen.

The third shot went in one side of the suspect’s ankle and exited out of the other side.

“We are thankful that he has since been released and is expected to recover from his injuries,” Sims said. “Any shooting is devastating.

“It is unfortunate that this incident happened and was initiated by a 14-year-old male. At some point in the investigation, he will have to be held responsible for his actions, and for how the scene that morning unfolded.”

As part of an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation – which investigates all officer-involved shootings – it was discovered that two of the three officers used profanity and other strong language while giving commands to the suspect. In addition, another officer failed to boot up his camera at the beginning of his shift.

“While his camera did capture the moment of the shots fired and the aftermath, it did not capture his full perspective,” Sims said. “However, this was only one perspective of the three for how the events unfolded prior to shots being fired.

“None of these … things affected the decision to shoot, but these facts will be reviewed further by HPD in accordance with our policies and procedures. We will address them accordingly.”

The identities of the officers are not being released.

“I know it has been frustrating waiting for information, and I appreciate everyone’s patience thus far,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “It’s been frustrating for us, wanting to dispel rumors and misinformation while not compromising the integrity of MBI’s investigation or our own internal review.

“As I said just over a week ago, any shooting is a tragedy; a shooting that involves a young person is particularly tough. When that shooting involves a police officer, I understand the heightened tension and the questions that come along with that. However, as we have done since day one of our administration, we have endeavored to be honest with you about the good and the bad, and this will be no different.”