Last Sunday, my church held its weekly worship service outside on our front lawn. We’ve been meeting that way – properly masked and with our lawn chairs socially distanced (weather permitting) – for the last several weeks. If you drove down Arlington Loop between 10-10:30 a.m., you’d have seen us.

Sitting there in my lawn chair, I looked up at the blue sky during the prelude. A few high clouds were racing north. At ground level, the wind was calm, but clearly there were some fast-moving winds aloft. I wouldn’t have known about the high-altitude winds except for the clouds. Moments later, when the clouds had passed by, I saw only blue sky.

History, or at least the passage of time, is like those clouds and that wind. On Earth, air is always moving, but you and I don’t know it unless we see the effects of the wind; in this case: clouds. On Earth, time is always passing, but sometimes it seems like nothing much is happening. Other times, however, we see the effects of time passing (as in the moving clouds), and we know something is going on.

What a long way around to get to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Suddenly, many Americans who had been seeing mostly blue skies overhead saw ominous clouds racing across the sky, evidence that something was going on, something big.

What rage and savagery were on the faces of those intruders! By all accounts, many of them believed the former president, that the election had been stolen from him and that this last constitutionally mandated action by the U.S. Senate – to count the state-certified Electoral College totals – was their last chance to, as the slogan went, “Stop the Steal.” But look at their faces. Listen to their words; notice their actions: crashing police lines, breaking down doors and shattering glass, flaunting Confederate flags, rifling through the desks of senators.

As they saw it, Jan. 6 was the last chance those enemies of President Trump would have to finalize the election of Mr. Biden. It was also the last chance those partisans of President Trump thought they would have to prevent the election of Mr. Biden. So, stopping the “steal” required stopping the counting of electoral votes, or, alternatively, stopping the “steal” required Vice President Pence to refuse to recognize the electoral votes of certain states. The former amounts to a coup attempt, and the latter is unconstitutional (as Pence affirmed on Jan. 5).

And what if the rioters had caught Pence and Speaker Pelosi? Would they have beat them to death on the spot? Would they have dragged them out to the Capitol steps, assembled an ad hoc firing squad and shot them on national TV? Would they have held them in a “People’s Jail” overnight, assembled a kangaroo court the next day and held a public “trial” before sending them to the firing squad or the gallows? Look at their faces; listen to their voices; watch their actions. What were they thinking?

On Jan. 6, many Americans saw clouds racing overhead for the first time. Something was happening, and it was dangerous, a profound threat to our democracy.

What we witnessed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 does not represent the State of Mississippi! I refuse to believe that most Mississippi citizens endorsed that kind of riotous savagery – especially when it was aimed at stopping the constitutionally required count of electoral votes by the Senate.

In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature” to remind us that we are not enemies but friends. Difficult as it may be, the Republican Party of Mississippi would be wise to hang its hat on those words. America surely needs a conservative political party, something Mr. Trump cannot deliver. He only wants power and personal adoration. America needs a party of competence, something Mr. Trump has no interest in. He only wants personal loyalty.

The scripture lesson for our service last Sunday was the Parable of the Good Samaritan.

Jesus told the parable in response to the question, “And who is my neighbor?”

A despised Samaritan, it turns out, came to the aid of the one left for dead, thus demonstrating the answer to the question as well as shaming the despisers.

Despising others doesn’t work, in religion, in politics or in our daily lives.

I choose to believe that our “better angels” will prevail and will scatter those who would savagely chant death threats down the halls of the Capitol.

Dick Conville is a retired college professor and longtime resident of the Hub City.