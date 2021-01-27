Just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 27, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of an individual brandishing a weapon at the intersection of Hutchinson and 4th streets, near Hattiesburg High School.

Officers located the individual with the weapon near West 5th Street and Oliver Avenue, and attempted to make contact with him. At that time, shots were fired.

One individual was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The scene was secured and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to handle the investigation, and the case was turned over to their agency. Officials from MBI did not immediately return calls for comment.