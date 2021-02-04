The following is a statement issued by Mayor Toby Barker regarding a recent shooting near Hattiesburg High School involving a teenager and a Hattiesburg Police Department officer. There were no fatalities in the incident.

A week ago, there was a shooting in a neighborhood just north of Hattiesburg High School - one that involved a teenager and officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department. Thankfully, no lives were lost.

But, as with any officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived shortly thereafter and took over the investigation. This is standard procedure so that a third party can conduct a thorough, full and comprehensive investigation.

In recent days, we have asked the Department of Public Safety, through MBI, to provide the public with an update, to assist in at least dispelling inaccurate information circulating on social media. However, with understanding for MBI’s caseload - and that a state agency has its own processes that it follows - that hasn’t happened yet.

We know that’s frustrating.

I would ask that you, our citizens, be patient as this investigation continues. I would also ask that you wait for facts and avoid sharing bad information and innuendo.

Any shooting is a tragedy.

Any shooting that involves a young person is heartbreaking.

And when an incident involves a police officer, I understand the heightened tension and scrutiny that accompanies that event.

While I will not compromise an ongoing investigation…I do want you to know the following.

Since day one of our administration, we have endeavored to be transparent with you - about our challenges, our shortcomings and how we are moving forward.

If an officer acted unprofessionally or in a manner inconsistent with his or her training and department standards, there will be accountability.

If there was a failure in the process, it will be fixed.

But – also understand that if someone breaks the law and threatens the safety of the public or school children or an officer, that individual should be prosecuted.

My request to you is to be patient. I know it’s not easy. But I am confident that when the investigation is complete, we’ll have an opportunity to evaluate what went right and what did not, to get better and to come out stronger as a community.