Beginning July 1, the 600 students at Lumberton schools will be reconfigured into two schools – rather than the usual three – as a cost-saving measure for the Lamar County School District.

The decision to reconfigure the school system was made at a recent meeting of the school district’s board of directors, when board members voted to operate with only Lumberton Elementary School, which will serve grades kindergarten through six, and Lumberton High School, which will house grades seven through 12. Under the previous model, the elementary school served kindergarten through fifth grades, the middle school served sixth through eighth grades, and the high school served ninth through 12th grades.

“It’s a cost-saving measure; it reduces the number of administrative positions that we have down there,” said Steven Hampton, superintendent of the Lamar County School District. “We’re very unsure about funding this school year, so we want to make sure we can do everything we can to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

“None of the staffing changes, as far as teachers or secretaries or anything like that – basically, it’s going to operate as two schools. We’ll only have two principals down there – two administrators – over those two schools.”

Lumberton schools previously were under the Lumberton Public School District, which also served rural areas in southeastern Lamar and northeastern Pearl River counties. In 2016, then-Governor Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2500, which required the district to consolidate, and the Commission on the Administrative Consolidation of the Lumberton Public School District was created.

Initially, the Lumberton district was scheduled to be dissolved on July 1, 2019, with portions in Lamar County going to the Lamar County School District and the Pearl River County portions going to the Poplarville Separate School District. By 2018, the Lumberton and Lamar County districts chose to do a voluntary consolidation effective July 1, 2018, where all the students living in the Lumberton district – including those in both counties – would continue going to Lumberton school buildings operated by the Lamar County School District.

Poplarville’s school board, as well as the Pearl River County board, sued to stop the voluntary merger so the school district could obtain a portion of the Lumberton district, but the lawsuit was dismissed.

Hampton said the reconfiguration from three schools to two will not affect the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System, which assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D and F for each school and district based on certain criteria.

“When we first consolidated with Lumberton, the way the accountability model was set up, it was a detriment to have multiple grade levels under one accountability,” he said. “Now (the Mississippi Department of Education) has formulated how they calculate the accountability model (that’s not) detrimental to multiple schools and multiple grade levels.”