Catherine Strange and her husband, Randall, own the historic Henington House in downtown Hattiesburg.

The 4,000-square-foot house was built circa 1905 by the Ramsey family, and the house – and its picturesque grounds on Walnut Street – was lovingly owned and tended to by the Henington family for 80 years. The Stranges purchased the home in 1989, and Catherine has continued to nurture and grow its gardens. From Mrs. Henington’s colorful camellias to fruit trees, the Henington House gardens provide endless joy for Catherine and her devoted online home and garden community. Connect with that community – and subscribe to the free, online “Joy Life” publication – at heningtonhouse.com.

WHEN CHOOSING PLANTS:

Select plants that are known to do well in your area.

Know your zone: Hattiesburg and the surrounding area is designated as planting Zone 8. Use this only as a guide and not as a guarantee.

Take note of the plants in your town or neighborhood: If they seem to do well year after year, and you admire the way they look and preform, plant ‘em!

Always include some evergreen trees and shrubs.

Place easy-growing evergreens throughout your yard: Place them in the corners of your garden beds; use them to frame your property and entrances. Use evergreens as anchors, giving you an established garden look even in the harsh cold of winter when everything else is dead or dormant.

Consider flowering trees and shrubs.

Chinese snowball, limelight hydrangea, Japanese magnolia: These items are just a few easy-to-grow and generous plants in our area. It is possible to have flowers or berries, fresh or dried, all year long, but make sure you plant enough for you and your neighbors!

TAKING CARE OF YOUR PLANTS:

Be prepared to feed and water them.

Yes, carefree gardening includes food and water: It sounds contradictory, but you will be amazed at how your plants look – and how long they live – with a feeding as little as two times per year (with a time-release fertilizer). Remember to regularly water them, too!

Know where your help comes from.

You have many places you can turn to when looking for help, direction and gardening advice. You can always refer to the internet, but your local garden centers and nurseries – and your local extension service office – will be able to give answers and advice as it pertains to your area.

In Forrest County, the Mississippi State University Extension Service phone number is (601) 545-6083; (601) 794-3910 is the Lamar County phone number. For information on other county offices, along with other helpful resources, visit extension.msstate.edu.

Tips from Catherine Strange. Join the Henington House Garden Club and subscribe to “Joy Life” at heningtonhouse.com.