In order to avoid confusion for voters who go to different precincts for city and county elections, Hattiesburg City Council recently adopted an ordinance that changes locations for the Highland, East 6th Street USO, and Kamper Park precincts to different sites.

The change was approved at the Feb. 16 council meeting, where council members voted 3-1 to enact the measure.

"For example, if you vote at the USO building for municipal elections, you've been voting at the Eureka School since 2018, when (Forrest) County changed it," Mayor Toby Barker said. "So really, this is in line aligning the city precincts with the county precincts just so there's no confusion that someone in the same neighborhood may go vote at Eureka three out of four years, but every fourth year they're going to vote at USO.

"It would just create less confusion if you were able to make some of these precinct locations more consistent. We talked about it last summer, and we put it forward for the city council's (consideration) for this upcoming primary and general election."

The Highland precinct, which is located in Ward 1, will be moved to the Longleaf Trace precinct at 2895 West 4th Street, while the Ward 2 East 6th Street USO precinct will be moved to the Eureka School precinct at 412 East 6th Street. The Kamper Park precinct in Ward 4 will be moved to the Hardy Street precinct at 1610 Hardy Street.

"For example, in 2005, when you went to vote in my neighborhood, Parkhaven, you would go to Woodley Elementary (School)," Barker said. "That then transitioned to Kamper Park zoo, which the county transitioned into the Hardy Street Baptist Church activity building.

"It's just a block away, but they made that change last year. So we're trying to stay consistent with county elections because they obviously conduct them more frequently than the city does."

Postcards will be sent out immediately to all voters in the affected precincts to make them aware of the change.

"It's just about making it less confusing for voters who have to go to one place to vote in the county election and then another place for the city election," Barker said. "You can't get away from that totally, because the precinct lines are just different.

"But as much as you can create consistency, I think it's better for voter participation."