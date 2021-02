On Feb. 25, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Metro Narcotics, Hattiesburg police and Forrest County deputies arrested an individual on felony child abuse charges.

Jason Brady, 43, of Forrest County, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in the 6500 block of U.S. 49.

Brady had an active warrant, through Forrest County, for felony child abuse in connection to an incident that occurred earlier this week.

Brady was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.