With hospitalization numbers from COVID-19 dropping below 70 for this first time since Nov. 22 – and a downward trend of positivity rates and new positive cases for those over the age of 70 – Mayor Toby Barker has extended closing hours for in-house service at restaurants, bars and event venues in Hattiesburg.

On Feb. 4, Barker announced those establishments will be allowed to close in-house dining at 11 p.m., rather than 10 p.m. as was previously mandated.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have made decisions based on local data and in consultation with our community’s health care leaders,” Barker said. “There have been promising downward trends in overall hospitalizations, and we feel comfortable opening up in-house dining for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m.”

The closing only applies to in-house dining options. Businesses can continue take-out and delivery operations through traditional closing hours as needed.

“The city and its health care partners will continue monitoring hospital capacity as well as state guidelines going forward,” Barker said. “I appreciate the feedback and patience of our local bars and restaurants as we all work to find some functional normal during COVID-19.”

All other mandates – including masks and capacity limits – are also continued and match the statewide order that was continued by Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 3. That will run through March 4.