Purvis’ Ty Badon will be furthering his football career as he signed with Oklahoma Panhandle State on Wednesday.

“He has been a very special player for us,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. “He has worked hard and showed up every day with a smile on his face and an attitude ready to get after it. He has kind of been a big help in the building blocks that we are trying to put together. He is definitely going to be missed for sure. The Aggies are getting a good football player.”

Badon says that he chose OPSU because of the relationship he built with the coaching staff.

“Talking to the coaches, they are really cool,” Badon said. “They told me that I (will be playing) defensive back.”

Badon says he will likely play defensive back for the Aggies. Badon made 63 tackles in his career with the Tornados while playing the Purvis’ secondary.

“He’s athletic,” Hankins said. “The things he did as a tailback and the things he did a kick returner and a corner back and the physicality he brings to the field makes him an asset. (His best quality) I think his willingness to work and to get after it. I don’t know if he has ever not taken a challenge.”

Badon played running back as he ran for 1,538 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns for the Purvis offense in career. Badon was also key in helping the Tornados reach the playoffs and finish the season 6-3.

“The same thing I did here, I hope to do there,” Badon said. “(Purvis) has meant everything to me since I was a freshman and growing up. (The program) has made me be a better teammate and a better player.”