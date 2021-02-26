TERRY — Dylan Brumfield knew he had to make a play – and he did.

Brumfield made a lay-up with eight seconds to lift Oak Grove past Terry 59-57 in overtime in the Second Round of the MHSAA Boys Class 6A Playoffs on Thursday night.

The Warriors (17-3) will host Gulfport in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

“Coach told us to set a screen to get the ball, so when they doubled and got me the ball, I just had to make the lay-up,” Dylan Brumfield said. “Coach told us to keep believing in ourselves and we will the game.”

With Oak Grove leading 48-38 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter Terry would go on an 8-0 run to cut the lead down to 48-46 with 50 seconds left.

Jay Barnes hit a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left to extend the Warrior lead to 50-46.

A three-point play by Terry’s Omarion Walker trimmed the lead down to 50-49 with 24 seconds left.

Brumfield made one of two free throws to give Oak Grove a 51-49 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

On the last possession of regulation Walker would go up with a loose ball under the goal and would make a lay-up with two seconds left to tie the game at 51 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, the Bulldogs would jump out to a 57-52 lead. Barnes hit a pair of free throws and came up with a steal on ensuing possession and passed the ball to Brumfield for a three-pointer to tie the game at 57 with just over a minute left in overtime.

After a pass was deflected out of bounds, Rahmil Thompson threw a pass in the corner to Brumfield who then drove to the basket for the lay-up.

“We knew how they were going to play the play we were going to run, so we threw it to Dylan and he drove to the basket and made a big time play,” said Oak Grove coach LaRon Brumfield. “My heart goes out to Terry. They played hard, we played hard and I’m proud of my guys for stepping and making one big play.”

Barnes had 23 points to lead Oak Grove, while Dylan Brumfield added 16 points. Crump had 14 points for the Warriors.

“This was a great overall team win on the road,” Barnes said. “Guys stepped up at the end on both ends of the floor and we were able to come away at the end.”

Devin Ree had a game-high 26 points to lead Terry, while Walker added 16 points for the Bulldogs (10-6).

“I thought Oak Grove came in with a great game plan and both teams played really hard,” said Terry coach Perry Fletcher. “We’ve been in overtime games before and they did a good job of taking charges and taking the driving lanes away.”