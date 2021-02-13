PETAL – For three quarters Friday night, the Meridian boys played about as well as a team can play, building a 21-point lead over Oak Grove in the championship game of the Region 5-6A Tournament.

And that proved just good enough to withstand a furious Warrior rally in the final period, giving the Wildcats a 62-49 victory, and the region title.

Meridian (13-6) will have a bye through the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week and will play at home next Saturday in the second round. Oak Grove (15-3) will host West Harrison next week in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats used a smothering and aggressive matchup zone to great effect against Oak Grove, holding the usually sharp-shooting Warriors to a dreadful night from the field.

“We had a good game plan, and the kids executed it to the T,” said Meridian coach Ron Norman.

“We always say 60 percent by two. Their two best players are No. 2 (Dylan Brumfield) and No. 1 (Jay Barnes). We figured if we cut their touches and their shot attempts, that means other people have to make shots, and we did that.”

Meridian never trailed, but the Warriors got it tied twice early, at 5-5 and 7-7. Then the Wildcats turned up the defensive heat, getting a turnover and four consecutive one-and-dones on an 8-0 run that put the Wildcats in the driver’s seat.

If anything, the Wildcats were more tenacious on defense in the second quarter, allowing Oak Grove just six shots in the period, and the Warriors were unable to connect on any of them.

“We just couldn’t make any shots,” said Oak Grove coach Laron Brumfield. “We got some open shots early, couldn’t make any, couldn’t get any rhythm. We were trying to establish an inside game, and we never could do that. Then it started snowballing on us.”

The Wildcats led 29-16 at halftime, and with the double-digit lead, they could afford to be selective with their shots in the second half.

Meridian only took 13 shots in the second half but made eight of them, including an authoritative slam by senior Kato Collins, who finished with a game-high 19 points, 15 coming in the second half.

“We just played as hard as could,” said Collins. “We played like we were behind. We played some good defense tonight. They hit a few shots late, but for the most part, we played good defense.”

Oak Grove managed to stay in the game by getting to the foul line and making free throws. The Warriors were 9 of 11 from the line in the second quarter and finished converting 23 of 29 for the game.

It didn’t look like it would mean much, as Meridian closed the third quarter on an 11-4 run to lead 44-25 heading into the final period.

Senior Josiah Jones hit a pair of foul shots on the opening possession on the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the night, 46-25.

But Oak Grove hasn’t spent all season in the state rankings for nothing, and the Warriors turned to a swarming full-court press to force Meridian into a flurry of turnovers.

“We weren’t prepared for it,” said Norman. “On the two films we had, they never showed it, and they’d never pressed us all season (in the two previous meetings). It kind of shook us a little bit, and they did a really good job with it.”

That the Warriors did, forcing the Wildcats into nine turnovers in the period. Oak Grove senior Rahmil Thompson swished a 3-pointer from the right baseline to cap a 15-4 run that cut Meridian’s lead to 50-40.

Brumfield took a steal for a fast-break layup, but Collins responded by driving the lane for an uncontested shot to build the margin back to double-digits.

But it didn’t last, as Barnes drove through an opening in the lane for Oak Grove, then got a steal for a fast-break layup, drew a foul and converted the and-one to put the Warriors within five, 52-47.

“We kept fighting,” Brumfield said. “We missed some layups, had some rim-outs, things like that. That’s just part of the game. But we were resilient. We fought back and gave ourselves a chance.

“We had to go to (the press). That’s something we hadn’t done in a while, and it worked. We got some turnovers and got into a rhythm, made some shots and doing pretty good. But we just couldn’t make some plays down the stretch.”

In the final minute, Oak Grove had costly turnovers on back-to-back possessions, and Meridian converted 7 of 8 free throws to ice the victory.

Brumfield had 17 points to lead Oak Grove, and Barnes finished with 12 points. Demarcus Naylor added 13 points for Meridian, and Demarcus Powe had 10 points.

The Wildcats will host the winner of the first-round matchup between Northwest Rankin and D’Iberville next Saturday at 6 p.m. Oak Grove is tentatively set to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but that could change depending on the weather.

“We play again Tuesday,” said Brumfield. “Don’t know who we play yet, but we’ll get to working on that this weekend and get ready for Tuesday.”