Many people tell William and Lisa Moore that their story of love, marriage and faith is inspirational.

They’ll quickly tell you, however, that it wasn’t always that way.

“Ten years ago, we were split up,” William said. “We were planning on getting a divorce, and I think both of us were headstrong enough that that’s just how it was going to be. We didn’t speak for quite some time. In fact, we’d already filed papers with an attorney.”

After eight years of marriage, the toll of trying to combine two families and reconcile their differences had become too much for the couple.

“It felt like the odds were against us,” Lisa said. “I was hard-headed and he was hard-headed. It was so overwhelming.”

William said that the split prompted him to examine his life and their marriage, trying to find an answer for why they were falling apart.

He quickly realized that there was something very important missing: faith.

“I decided that I wasn’t even going to think about any relationship with anyone else until I first got my relationship with Jesus right,” William said.

Over the years, the family had stopped going to church. Things like Sunday motorcycle races for the kids had taken precedence, and the normal busyness of life pushed religion further down the list of priorities.

William soon returned to his home congregation at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

He said that he had first become a Christian when he was a teenager, but that he had never followed through on a believer’s baptism, so he felt like something was missing.

Just the day before William and Lisa were supposed to sign their divorce papers, William finally committed to that baptism.

“I think the Lord was working in my life, but I also think he was working in her life because something pricked her heart to come to talk to me. I hadn’t told her what I’d been doing. We decided that afternoon, the day before we were supposed to sign the divorce papers, to get back together,” William said.

Lisa added, “I couldn’t let the relationship go. I loved him so much, and that was why I came over that Sunday. I thought, ‘This is worth repairing.’”

They both believe that the decision to turn things over to the Lord helped heal the fractures in their marriage and allowed them to better understand and support each other.

“I just feel the presence of the Lord in our lives led us to even better things, even to the point of saving Lisa’s life,” William said.

Four years ago, William and Lisa were involved in a motorcycle accident after a car pulled out in front of them. William sustained several broken bones, but Lisa was miraculously unharmed.

She explained, “When we went to hit that car, it felt like the Lord picked me up from the impact of the car and set me on the road. It was like a fog.”

The doctors didn’t find any injuries in their initial examinations, but they decided to do more scans to make sure there were no internal injuries.

One of the scans detected a large mass on Lisa’s left lung.

“I had just buried my dad two years before because of lung cancer,” she said, and she added that she had never shown any symptoms of having the disease herself.

William believes God used the accident to bring the tumor to their attention while it was still treatable. Lisa soon had half of her left lung removed and began chemotherapy. Though the treatment was difficult, Lisa is now lung cancer free.

Unfortunately, doctors then detected unrelated breast cancer during a routine mammogram just two years later.

“I was like, really!” Lisa said. “Nobody in my family has ever had breast cancer, and I was just thinking … where did it come from?”

To make matters worse, the Moores lost their 31-year-old son Justin just days before Lisa’s double mastectomy.

The suddenness of both her son’s death and cancer diagnosis made recovery harder the second time around.

Lisa said, however, that cancer almost acted like a distraction from her grief.

“I had to do this for him. My son wanted me to fight,” she explained. “You have to fight each day. You have to get up and face the day. You can’t just say that you can’t do it. You have to make the best of it and thank God for what you do have.

To remind herself that she was not fighting alone, Lisa began to post scriptures around her house, like Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

“I clung to them,” she said. “William would also send me Bible verses during the day to read. There were many times that I’d have a down day and cry. He’d say, ‘Look where you’ve come from. Look at what you’ve achieved.’”

William said that it always seemed God led him to the exact verses she needed whenever she was down.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” William said. “As you draw closer to him, you will see even the little things he is doing in your life. I think a lot of people miss it because they are too busy.”

After one of her chemo sessions, a stranger stopped Lisa on her way out of the hospital and asked if he could talk to her.

“He said, ‘God wanted me to tell you that you have a purpose that there’s something that he needs you to do,’” Lisa said. “Tears poured down my face. I just thought, ‘God chose me? How unworthy am I?’”

William, however, believes the man’s words are true.

He said, “She doesn’t see it, but she has influenced so many other ladies in the church. Everything is supposed to bring glory to God, and I think that’s been the purpose of everything we’ve been through. Instead of these trials ripping us apart, they’ve only brought us closer together and made us stronger in our faith.”

Lisa agreed that she had also seen the changes in William, calling him a completely different man than he was 10 years ago.

“He has done things for me that I never would have dreamed he’d have to do,” she said. “When I had breast cancer, I lost my hair. He shaved my head for me and shaved his head. I just sat and cried. When I had my breasts removed, I thought … how could he find me attractive? He just said, ‘You’re beautiful to me.’ He just lifted me up and up.”

She continued, “I tell him all the time how thankful I am for him and for the Lord that brought him to me. I would have never made it without him. God knew what He was doing when He put us together.”

William said that their story is a story about faith, and he thinks that’s why it has resonated with so many people.

“It was our faith that carried us completely through it. I don’t see how a person who doesn’t have faith can get through times like that,” William said.

The Moores now regularly share their testimony at local churches and with others as part of Gideons International and Junior Auxiliary.

They hope that it will continue to move people to open their lives to the Lord.